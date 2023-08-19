Ram Gopal Varma Hails Gadar 2 For Age-Appropriate Cast; Says 'Films of 60+ Heroes doing 60+old characters..'

Gadar 2 is getting immense appreciation from everyone. Several Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan and Kangana Ranaut have also praised the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. The latest on the list is Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker pointed out that movies with actors aged 60 and above playing characters of the same age are becoming bigger hits than films with younger heroes.

He took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, and penned down a note praising the Anil Sharma directorial. “Against all conventional wisdom , Films of 60 + OLD HEROES doing 60 + OLD CHARACTERS are becoming BIGGER BLOCKBUSTERS than the films of younger heroes as PROVED by #KamalHaasan ‘s VIKRAM , #Rajinikant ‘s JAILER and #SunnyDeol ‘s GADAR 2."

Against all conventional wisdom , Films of 60 + OLD HEROES doing 60 + OLD CHARACTERS are becoming BIGGER BLOCKBUSTERS than the films of younger heroes as PROVED by #KamalHaasan ‘s VIKRAM , #Rajinikant ‘s JAILER and #SunnyDeol ‘s GADAR 2— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 19, 2023

Anupam Kher, too, recently praised the film. Taking to X, he had written, “Just watched #Gadar2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theatre in Bandra. Last time I went to this single-screen theatre was for the premiere of my movie #Hum," Kher wrote. He further praised the Sunny Deol starrer and called it a ‘tsunami of emotions’. Sharing how the audiences were cheering inside theatres while watching Gadar 2, the actor added, “#Gadar2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theatre. It takes you on a roller coaster ride of what it means to be a proud Indian. In fact it celebrates the multi culture/ multi religion facet of our country. It is cathartic. Crowds scream their guts out at every dialogue."