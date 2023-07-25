Ram Gopal Varma Trolls Indians For Hypocrisy Over Bhagavad Gita In Oppenheimer Sex Scene

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has left Indian audiences upset over a scene in which the film’s lead actor, Cillian Murphy is reciting a line from Bhagavad Gita while indulging in sex. While a large number of Indians have expressed disappointment with the scene, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma recently made a shocking comment.

Ram Gopal Verma took to his Twitter and mocked Indians claiming most of them must not have read the Hindu holy text Bhagavad Gita. “Irony is that an American nuclear scientist Oppenheimer read the BhagwadGeeta which I doubt even 0.0000001 % of Indians read (sic),” he wrote.

Irony is that an American nuclear scientist Oppenheimer read the BhagwadGeeta which I doubt even 0.0000001 % of Indians read— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 24, 2023

Several social media users reacted to Ram Gopal Verma’s Tweet and agreed with the filmmaker. “Absolutely I agree with you …those who never touched the BGeetha, they felt like they are the owners … I read few chapters but understood 0.00000%," one of the users wrote. “Truth be told, he makes a valid point,” another user replied. However, some of the netizens also called RGV ‘ignorant’ and lashed out at the filmmaker for his comment.

Earlier today, Nitish Bhardwaj, who used to place Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, also reacted to the controversy and urged viewers to understand Nolan’s message. “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race - for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet. The situation today is the same as Kurukshetra," he told E-Times.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.