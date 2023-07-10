Ram Pothineni And Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart Production Begins With Puja Ceremony

The dynamic duo of Ustaad Ram and acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh is set to make a comeback with a sequel to their immensely popular film iSmart Shankar. Titled Double iSmart, this upcoming movie promises to deliver double the excitement and double the entertainment. Joining forces with Charmme Kaur as producers, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are all set to create magic once again. Vishu Reddy will serve as the CEO of the project.

On Monday, the highly anticipated film Double iSmart kicked off its production with a grand launching ceremony. The core team, along with some special guests, gathered for the event. Charmme had the honour of sounding the clapboard, while director Puri Jagannadh himself directed the first shot featuring the protagonist, Ram Pothineni.

With a stylish rendition of the iconic dialogue from iSmart Shankar, Ram, also known as Double iSmart, set the tone for the muhurtham shot. Ram took to Twitter, sharing his excitement by proclaiming, “DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK!! #DoubleISMART mode ON!" He also shared a couple of pictures from the launch, creating a buzz among fans.

DOUBLE the Entertainment!DOUBLE the Action!DOUBLE the Madness!WE R BACK!!#DoubleISMART mode ON! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/iN9oHjF1eo — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) July 10, 2023

The regular shooting for Double iSmart is scheduled to begin on July 12. Fans can anticipate the film’s production to kick into full gear as the team moves forward with capturing the exciting scenes for the movie.

iSmart Shankar holds a significant place in the hearts of both Ram and Jagannadh. It emerged as a monumental blockbuster, leaving a lasting impact on the careers of both the hero and the director. Given its immense success, the anticipation and expectations surrounding their collaboration on Double iSmart are bound to be enormous. Fans and audiences alike are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the magic this project will bring, hoping for another remarkable cinematic experience.

Puri Jagannadh has crafted a story for Double iSmart that promises a grander and more expansive narrative. With a significantly higher budget and top-notch technical standards, the film aims to deliver a larger-than-life experience. In Double iSmart, Ram will be seen as a more powerful and mass-oriented character compared to his role in iSmart Shankar.

Double iSmart is set to have a pan-India release, reaching audiences across multiple languages. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, aiming for a grand Maha Shivaratri release on March 8, 2024. This wider release strategy showcases the team’s ambition to captivate a diverse audience and expand their reach beyond regional boundaries.

“““