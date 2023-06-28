Ram Pothineni-starrer Boyapati Srinu-directorial Gets A New Release Date

Boyapati Rapo, the pan-Indian film starring Ram Pothineni, and directed by Boyapati Srinu, was supposed to hit the theatres on October 20. The film has been rescheduled and will now be screened a month earlier. The untitled film will now be released in theatres globally on September 15, 2023.

The film’s producers shared the good news, along with a new poster of Ram. In the lovely village background, the actor is dressed in a white lungi and sitting on a bed with a cup in his hand. He is said to be playing a tough part in the film and will appear in a never-before-seen avatar. The makers of the film tweeted, “Massive Energy Striking Early in Theatre. Boyapati RAPO Worldwide Release on SEP 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi."

According to reports, the decision to pre-pone the release date was made to avoid clashes with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao. Tentatively titled Boyapati Rapo will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. This is Ram’s first pan-Indian film and the stakes are enormous. The teaser, which was released in May, revealed that the picture will be a full-fledged mass actioner.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in the film, which is billed as an out-and-out mass-action entertainer. Srinivasaa Chitturi’s Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner is producing the film on a large scale with high production values and technical standards. The producers are Zed Studios South and Pavan Kumar.

Ram Pothineni was most recently seen in N Lingusamy’s multi-lingual film The Warrior which failed at the box office. In the mass entertainer, he was seen with Aadhi Pinisetty and Krithi Shetty.