Ram Setu Director Abhishek Sharma Announces Thriller Based on Covid-19 Origin Theory; Deets Inside

Abhishek Sharma, having helmed critically acclaimed projects like Tere bin Laden and Parmanu, has completed working on his next script. Abhishek has had a reputation of taking on topical subjects when it comes to his films. Mahaveer Jain, on the other hand, is known for backing films with strong narratives, such as Uunchai, Ram Setu and Good Luck Jerry. This untitled film will be another exciting addition to their collaborative portfolio.

A source close to the development shares, “Abhishek has finished the script for his next film which is an espionage thriller set in the backdrop of when the Wuhan Virus became a global issue. It’s not a movie on the pandemic but instead a larger than life action drama that uncovers the origin story of the covid virus that stopped the entire world. Not much has been revealed about the film, but according to the people in the industry it is a large scale pan India film that intends to investigate the alleged wuhan lab leak theory with a thrilling narrative. It’s going to be one of the biggest films made and we hear Mahaveer Jain has come on board to produce this movie. Mahaveer and Abhishek have a great collaboration since Ram Setu."

Abhishek is recognized for his unique perspective as a filmmaker, with a track record of directing topical films that differ significantly from each other. His debut film, Tere Bin Laden, was a success. During an interaction with Etimes in 2020, the director had said, “Every film is important and special for me. I feel the same pressure for all the films irrespective of whether my previous one was a flop or a hit."

Mahaveer, on the other hand, has made a name for himself by supporting movies with powerful narratives, including Uunchai, Ram Setu, Good Luck Jerry, and several others. The upcoming project will mark the second collaboration between Abhishek Sharma and Mahaveer Jain, with further details yet to be revealed.

