Rama Krishna, Hari Krishna's Thika Maka Thanda Promises A Refreshing Take On Social Issues

The Telugu film industry is currently abuzz with anticipation and excitement, all centred around the highly anticipated movie Thika Maka Thanda. With its impending grand release, this film has garnered attention for its impressive star cast, captivating storyline, and seamless fusion of elements that promise an engaging mass entertainment experience. As the release date draws near, fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when the movie graces the theatres, poised to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Thika Maka Thanda movie stars twins in the lead roles- Rama Krishna and Hari Krishna. It also stars Rocket Raghava, Lavanya Reddy, Rekha Nirosha and Annie who will be marking her debut as an actress. The movie is produced by Tirupathi Srinivasa Rao of the TSR Group. The movie is directed by Venkat, who has previously worked with ace directors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vikram K Kumar and Cheran.

A media portal reported producer Tirupathi Srinivasa Rao stated that he entered the industry with the aim of delivering meaningful films. While talking about the movie he said that Thika Maka Thanda is a story-driven movie that is written by Niroop Kumar. It is a family drama and he claims it has “no trace of vulgarity.” He credited Suresh Bobbili for his extraordinary musical score. He also addressed the increasing popularity of the recently released song from the movie, Ohho Puththadi Bommaa, sung by Sid Sriram, which has garnered more than 11 lakh views on YouTube. Currently, the post-production work is going on for the movie.

Many fans reacted to the music by heaping praises on the music team. A user wrote, “Pleasing to the ear. Sid never fails to amaze with his vocals.” A comment read, “I think Sid’s voice itself is a musical instrument by itself. His voice adds a freshness to any song.” A fan wrote, “Superb song. All the best to the entire team. Best of luck to Rama Krishna and Hari Krishna.” Another comment read, “This song deserves more love.”

As per Venkat, the plot of the movie Thika Maka Thanda is based during the 90s in a village backdrop. The movie addresses a social issue that has caused the entire village to become amnesiac. The story is all about how the villagers try to get rid of this social problem. In an interview with a news portal, the director revealed that the movie was shot in Warangal district’s beautiful locations.