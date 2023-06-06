Ramanaidu 86th Birth Anniversary: Know The Celebs Introduced By The Producer

Veteran film producer Ramanaidu is one of the most iconic personalities in Telugu cinema. Owner of the production company, Suresh Productions, the late producer played a significant role in steering the future of films to a new direction. In 2009, Ramanaidu was conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his unparalleled contribution to the film industry. In 2012, he was the recipient of the highly coveted Padma Bhushan. On the occasion of his 86th birth anniversary today, June 6, let’s take a look at some of the prominent actors, actresses, and directors introduced by Ramanaidu.

Daggubati Venkatesh

One of the most notable actors in the Telugu film world, Daggubati Venkatesh has proven his acting prowess in various blockbuster films. But, you will be amazed to find out that it was Ramanaidu who was responsible for introducing Venkatesh into the film industry. The actor’s debut film, Kaliyuga Pandavulu was produced by Ramanaidu.

Harish Kumar

Harish Kumar carved a niche for himself back in the 90s with films, including Prem Qaidi, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, Tirangaa, and Gaddaar among others. He was hailed as one of the most sought-after actors back in the day. Ramanaidu was the one who introduced Harish into showbiz with the 1990 film Prem Khaidi, where Harish played the lead actor.

Malashri

Known for Kannada-language films, Malashro was a popular face in the late 90s. Her acting mettle and charismatic on-screen presence made her win the hearts of the masses. Malashri’s debit film was Prem Khaidi. Along with Harish, Ramanaidu was the one who brought a fresh face into the film world. After Prem Khaidi’s success, Malashri never had to look back.

Aryan Rajesh

Actor and film producer Aryan Rajesh was also introduced by Ramanaidu in the 2002 film Hai. Helmed by EVV Satyanarayana, movie enthusiasts loved Aryan’s performance in the romantic drama. Now, Aryan is both acting and producing films.

Tabu

Tabu has established her foothold in the film industry, delivering us some noteworthy films worth remembering. From turning into a cold-hearted cop in Drishyam to portraying completely opposite double roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, her acting prowess is worth noting. The credit goes to Ramanaidu, for introducing Tabu into the film industry. Tabu stepped into the Telugu film industry with the Ramanaidu production, Coolie No 1.