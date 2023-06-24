Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra Alleges Netflix Show Makers Of Sexual Harassment

Sakshi Chopra, who is the daughter of Moti Sagar and the great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the creators of a Netflix show she participated in. That apart, she has accused them of fraud and false assurances prior to signing the contract.

In a detailed Instagram post, Sakshi has revealed the disturbing experiences she faced during her time on the show. According to her account, the show’s makers allegedly coerced her into engaging in sexual activities, such as allowing strangers to dance with her at a club in Goa, making inappropriate remarks, and having strangers scratch her back while making orgasmic sounds on the street.

Her Instagram post read, “SEXUAL HARASSMENT at @netflix_in @solproductions_ Just bc I am bold in my choice of dressing, they assumed I would be okay with this dirt. I enjoy my music, family, self expression & peace. That’s all I want in my life. I was very clear if I didn’t get a call a day, I will not sign because I can’t live without mama. So they promised all these things & simply ignored them after I was in. After what one contestant, Mridul openly said about my breasts & my ass, for them to record & play it for everyone to hear, plus make me hear it & hope for a reaction just for the sake of your ratings, after assuring me for one year it’s only a game show - WHAT? @Netflix_in, @Solproductions_ @fazila_sol @showrunnerchad @SanvariAlaghNair & @kamnamenezes allowed him to stay in the same house, locked with me. I cannot even explain how suffocating that was (sic)."

Sakshi claimed that the producers went to the extent of preventing her from communicating with her mother. That apart, when she attempted to reveal the details of the assigned tasks and sexual harassment, the production team confiscated her phone and denied her any further contact with her mother.

She added, “My mama had no idea what was going on in the show as they were monitoring every call & message & when I tried to tell her about these tasks & sexual harassment they SNATCHED the phone from my hand, after that they didn’t let me call anymore. all I could tell her was please get me out of this show anyhow (sic)."

Check out here post here:

The show is currently streaming on Netflix India and stars Parth Samthaan, Mridul Madhok and Ruhi Singh among others. Netflix is yet to issue a formal statement on the allegations.