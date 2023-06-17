Ramanand Sagar's Son Prem Disses Adipurush, Says 'Om Raut Has Tried to Create Marvels'

TV Show Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar criticised Adipurush in a new interview. The filmmaker, who confessed hasn’t seen the movie yet, was informed about the dialogues in the movie that a section of social media has been criticising. Addressing these dialogues, Prem dissed Om Raut for taking more than needed creative liberty to tell a story like Ramayan.

“Om Raut has tried to create Marvels through Adipurush. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) also used creative freedom while making Ramayan (for the small screen) but he understood Lord Shri Ram. He made minor changes after reading many texts but never tried to tamper with the facts," Prem told Hindustan.com.

When he was informed that the audience wanted to make the film keeping the youth in mind, Prem replied, “If you have made today’s Ramayan, then show it in Breach Cnady and Colaba (areas in South Mumbai). Don’t show it worldwide, don’t hurt people’s sentiments.

Pointing out that various people have written versions of Ramayan, Prem said that no one changed the context. “Only the colour or language had changed. Here all the facts have changed," he claimed. For the unversed, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan aired on the small screen every Sunday between 1987 and 1988. The show is still considered as one of the best adaptations of Ramayan and is often revisited by fans. When the first lockdown was announced, the show was re-released for the small screen.

Meanwhile, despite the mixed reviews, Adipurush is eyeing a massive opening. Trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed that Adipurush is tracking a day 1 box office collection of Rs 40 crore. “#Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India," he tweeted. If the film does end up collecting Rs 40 crore on its opening day, it would beat Brahmastra which opened at Rs 36 crore in India. Meanwhile, a Boxofficeindia.com report claimed Adipurush could be close to Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav while Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.