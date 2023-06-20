Ramayan Actor Arun Govil Slams Adipurush Makers, Says ‘Why You Want to Touch Gods In This Fashion’

Actor Arun Govil expressed his displeasure over the ‘creative liberties’ taken to re-tell the story of Ramayan by Adipurush. The actor, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, spoke with CNN News18 exclusively about the film when he addressed the creative liberties taken by director Om Raut and asked why would someone ‘touch the God in this fashion.’

For the unversed, Adipurush has been facing backlash for visually misrepresenting numerous things in the movie and is also getting flak for various dialogues in the film. While the makers have apologised for the dialogues and have also decided to make the necessary changes, Arun Govil questioned the decision to experiment with an epic like Ramayan.

“What I believe is that we should not fool around or we should not take liberties with God. We are very sensitive people, Indians are very sensitive people about their religion, as others are. We Hindus are very sensitive. Other religions are also very sensitive (but) nobody does anything there with other religions. Why? Why us only? Why are they experimenting? What do they want to say?" he asked.

“Why do they want to fool around? Why do they want to bring new, new things, to try new things? Leave us alone. Why do you want to touch God in this fashion so please don’t do that. And what was the need for it? There are so many other subjects. Do your creative liberty there. What do you want to prove by doing this kind of thing?" he added.

Arun also spoke about how Om Raut and team met with several state CMs ahead of the release and addressed the famous ‘Hanuman’s Seat’ that every theatre reserved in the honour of Lord Hanuman. He said, “I think after releasing the teaser of the film, they had come to know that this film is going to backfire and at that time, the film was ready. They couldn’t do anything. What will they do when the film is ready. So they went everywhere, to all the chief ministers of BJP states, and as you said, in theatres now, one seat is kept for Lord Hanuman. So as you said it, they are basically tactics. They were not very confident also at the same time, when the film was getting released, they knew that something is going to go wrong. As a common man, common businessman, you do those tactics. How to save yourself? Anybody for that matter will do it."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.