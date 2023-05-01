Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia Auditioned For Ram Teri Ganga Maili But ...

Famous filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which was released in 1985, was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor’s left the viewers in absolute awe and won their hearts. Did you know Dipika Chikhlia, who shot to fame for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, had auditioned for the movie? However, Raj Kapoor rejected her for the role.

In an interview, Dipika Chikhlia reportedly recalled how she felt after being rejected. But, she accepted that she later understood the reason for being turned down for the role. Talking about her career, Dipika shared that she wanted to work in the movies but had rejected many scripts as she did not want to do bold films.

She came to know that renowned director Raj Kapoor was working on a movie titled Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Believing that the movie’s name has Ram in the title and is under the RK banner, she thought it will be a religious or a family film and went to audition for the role of Ganga Singh, which was later offered to Mandakini.

However, when she reached the studio to audition, she was turned down. According to her, Raj Kapoor rejected her saying she will not be able to do this role. This left the actress dejected and returned home. But, later after she saw the movie, she realized why Raj Kapoor did not sign her for the movie as the script had bold scenes and previously, she had turned down offers for such roles as she was not comfortable.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili is the quest of Ganga Singh, a mother, who wants to give a better quality of life to her son and hence sets out on a journey to Kolkata to search for her husband who left her. The movie stars Mandakini, Rajeev Kapoor, Divya Rana, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Saeed Jaffrey and Raza Murad to name a few. The movie has won awards in many categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Editor and many more.

