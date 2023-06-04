Ramayan Star Sunil Lahri On Sunny Singh Playing Lakshman in Adipurush, Says ‘It’s Very Difficult…’

Sunil Lahri, who starred in Ramayan in the 1987-1988 show recently reacted to Sunny Singh essaying Lakshman’s role in Adipurush. The actor had played Lakshman in the Ramanand Sagar creation.

Adipurush also stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and is all set to release on June 16.

According to a report in India Today, Sunil told a news agency that, it’s very difficult to say anything about the character, as there’s ‘hardly anything shown’ about Lakshman in the trailer. “At this stage, it is very difficult to say anything because there is hardly anything shown of Lakshman’s character in the trailer, but I am sure Sunny is a good actor and he must have done justice to the role since he also has previous references of the character.”

He further added, “Any good performance by an actor depends on how his character is created by the makers, including the writer, director, cinematographer, and editor."

Sunil who had played Lakshman’s role in Ramayan, said that it was because of Ramanand, the show became a success. “When I was shooting for Ramayan, I didn’t have any reference from the past for the character of Lakshman, and whatever little I have managed to do, it is because of the guidance of Sagar Saab (Ramanand Sagar). The credit goes to him and the writers of the television series. I really wish great success to Adipurush as well as Sunny Singh and the rest of the cast."

The epic series Ramanand Sagar was a hit back in 1987 and 1988, garnering praises from fans and viewers till date. On popular demand, the show had a pre-lease during the COVID-19 pandemic. The original show also starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Arvind Trivedi.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series, Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16, 2023.