Ramayana Fame Arun Govil Recalls a Woman Pleaded Him To Save Her Dying Son: 'This Is Our Faith'

While Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush has left the audiences disappointed, Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of the Ramayana is remembered to date. In the show, Arun Govil played the role of lord Ram.

In a recent interview, Govil talked about the faith that people in India have in Ramayana. He recalled an incident when a ‘crying’ woman bought her dying son to him and pleaded to save her child.

“I remember one, during shooting, I had done hair and makeup, but was sitting in a T-shirt and shorts. A woman came to the set, asking to see Lord Rama. She was very flustered, she was crying. The crew pointed in my direction. She had a small child with her in her arms, and she approached me and put the child at my feet. Through tears, she said that the child was about to die, and pleaded with me to ‘save’ him. I told her to take the child to the hospital, but I don’t know what came over me that day, so I also prayed for the child’s recovery. She took my hand and placed it on the child’s head. I again asked her to take the boy to a doctor,” Arun Govil told Zee News in Hindi.

“Three days later, the same child who was about to die, was walking next to her, holding her hand. I had nothing to do with this, but it was all because of the faith that the woman had in Lord Rama, and the faith that I had in Lord Rama. This is our faith, this is our devotion. When people make a film on religion, this is the kind of faith they need to have in god and his devotees,” the actor added.

Arun Govil’s interview comes at a time when Om Raut directorial Adipurush has been facing backlash from the audience for colloquial dialogues and alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie.

Earlier, Arun’s Ramayana co-star Dipika Chikhlia issued a video statement and urged everyone to stop making films on Ramayana.