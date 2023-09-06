CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Ramya aka Divya Spandana's Photo Go Viral Amid Death Rumours, Confirms She's Alive
1-MIN READ

Ramya aka Divya Spandana's Photo Go Viral Amid Death Rumours, Confirms She's Alive

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 14:22 IST

Chennai, India

Death hoax about Ramya aka Divya Spandana goes viral.

Ramya aka Divya Spandana's death hoax took social media by storm. However, it has been confirmed that the actress is all okay.

South Indian star Ramya aka Divya Spandana was a victim of death hoax this week. A few socail media users began circulating claims that the actress-politician had passed away, leaving her fans and well-wishers in a state of shock. However, the claims of her death were quickly shot down by senior journalists. Renowned journalists Chitra Subramaniam and Dhanya Rajendran clarified that they met and spoke to her, respectively, and she is okay. They even shared details of their conversation with Divya.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Chitra Subramaniam shared a picture with her and wrote, “Wonderful meeting the very talented and genteel lady ⁦@divyaspandana⁩ for dinner in Geneva. We talked about many things including our love for Bangalore."

Dhanya Rajendran also shared a post. “It was really the strangest conversation, kept calling @divyaspandana and she didnt pick first few times and naturally I was panicking. Finally she did and I had to say-I am glad you are alive, She is like who the hell is saying I died! #DivyaSpandana," she wrote.

“Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana," Dhanya added.

Divya made her acting debut in Abhi and has worked in numerous movies in Kannada and other languages. In 2012, she also ventured into politics and served as the head of Congress Social Media.

Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
  1. Divya Spandana
  2. Divya Spandana Ramya
  3. regional cinema
first published:September 06, 2023, 14:11 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 14:22 IST