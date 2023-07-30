Ramya Krishnan Follows Tamannaah Bhatia's Footsteps, Brings House Down With Kaavaalaa Performance

Tamannaah Bhatia’s peppy track Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer has taken the internet by storm. Fans have been creating dance on the song and it has been trending on Instagram. Even celebrities are also seen shaking a leg to this song and doing catchy hook steps of the song. Joining the trend, Ramya Krishnan recently was seen showcasing her dance moves to the foot-tapping number.

In the video, shared by her makeup artist, we can see Ramya doing the step with full energy. She is smiling and having a gala time. The caption wrote, “Please forgive us for the most unplanned, on the spot rendition of the most catchy #kaavaalaa song! We were just a bunch of enthusiastic, excited happy girls who got ready well in advance and has a little dance party before we set off to the #jailer audio launch! Nothing gets the party going like a little dance fun , so that’s what we girl were doing.” Many took to the comment section and praised her. One of the fans wrote, “Learning has no age Good to see a super charge person in you ma’am.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Prakruthi Ananth 💄🎨✨ (@prakatwork)

The song’s infectious energy and Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning dance performance have captivated the audience. Recently, Nakuul Mehta’s video has added more fuel to the trend and brought the spotlight back to the song once again. The song, crooned by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, features lyrics written by Arunraja Kamaraj. To add to the excitement, Rajinikanth himself made a special appearance in the music video and joined Tamannaah for a dance, making it all the more special.

The song is part of the movie Jailer, where Rajinikanth portrays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film promises to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a fantastic lineup of stars, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in important roles. The film is set to release on 10th August, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the megastar’s charisma on the big screen once again.