Ramya Krishnan Opens Up Why She Switched From Tamil Cinema To Telugu

Ramya Krishnan has had quite an enviable filmography and the actress is currently enjoying a glorious second inning in the film industry after a smashing comeback as Sivagami in the Baahubali films. She is one of the very few actresses who has worked in all of the South Indian languages as well as Hindi cinema. She made her debut with the Malayalam film Neram Pularumbol. Even though this was her first acting role, the movie didn’t come out until 1986. Her first film was Vellai Manasu, a Tamil film starring Y. G. Mahendra, which came out in 1985. She then went on to play supporting parts in Tamil films like Per Sollum Pillai, starring Kamal Haasan, and Padikkadavan, starring Rajinikanth.

She was just on her way to establish herself in Tamil cinema when she stepped into Telugu films. Due to the popularity of K. Raghavendra Rao’s films, including Alludugaru, Allari Mogudu, and Major Chandrakanth, she made her breakthrough as a commercial romantic diva. Her most prominent Telugu film roles include Neelambari in Padayappa and Sivakami in Baahubali.

Ramya Krishnan has now made a grand comeback to Tamil cinema with the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer released yesterday.

In a recent interview, while promoting Jailer, Ramya said that she shifted to Telugu films because she was not finding success in Tamil cinema. She said that although some of her initial films were hits, they did not benefit her career and many subsequent films failed. She said that her luck changed after she was cast in the 1989 Telugu film Sutradharulu directed by K Viswanath. The movie brought her success and acclaim so she decided to focus more on Telugu cinema after that.

In Jailer, Ramya Krishnan has acted with Rajinikanth after 24 years, last appearing with him in 1999’s Padayappa. Meanwhile, Jailer has received a thunderous response at the box office opening to close to Rs 50 crore first-day collection. The reviews that have come out are flattering as well with fans saying that the superstar has reclaimed his throne in the most captivating manner.