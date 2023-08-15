Rana Daggubati Apologises To Sonam Kapoor For His Comment; Says ‘My Words Have Been Misinterpreted’

Rana Daggubati recently made a statement regarding a leading actress who wasted Dulquer Salman’s time on sets. He did not take anyone’s name but fans were quick enough to guess that he was referring to actress Sonam Kapoor and that the incident was from the shoot of The Zoya Factor. In no time he was getting trolled. And today, Rana issued a clarification regarding his statement and said that his words have been misinterpreted.

Rana today, took to his X handle to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issue a clarification about the same. He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

Talking about the incident, actor Rana Daggubati recently attended an event of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film ‘King of Kotha’. A video from the event has gone viral where Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a leading Bollywood actress. He revealed how a popular Bollywood actress had wasted Dulquer’s time on set but the latter chose to remain calm and understanding. Lauding Dulquer’s patient and calm attitude, Rana recalled that a big Hindi films heroine who was part of the film wasted Dulquer’s time as she was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband.

