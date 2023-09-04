CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Rana Daggubati Reacts to Allu Arjun National Award vs Jai Bhim Controversy
Rana Daggubati Reacts to Allu Arjun National Award vs Jai Bhim Controversy

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 12:35 IST

Chennai, India

Rana Daggubati shares his thoughts on Jai Bhim being snubbed at National Awards.

Rana Daggubati opened up about the controversy around Jai Bhim's snub at the 69th National Awards.

Rana Daggubati weighed in on the controversy surrounding Allu Arjun’s National Award win and Suriya’s Jai Bhim snub at the 69th National Awards. For the unversed, Suriya’s highly-praised film Jai Bhim was snubbed, with no mention also given to it. In the meantime, Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. He became the first Telugu star to have bagged the prestigious award. Many, including Nani, were heartbroken that Jai Bhim was snubbed. Rana opened up about the reactions and said that people are entitled to their opinions.

Speaking at an event for SIIMA, Rana said that even though the opinions are divided, everyone is united. He added that there is no controversy brewing between the actors either. “Each one is entitled to their opinion, I can like one movie, you can like another movie, so it’s the same with artists. It’s not about the person, that story should have gotten more awards and didn’t happen. It’s that. Not why he got the award. So that will never be," he said, as quoted by Pinkvilla.

“It’s never a controversy, the maximum any star does is tweet. Controversy means what you guys do. Doing articles, videos, and YouTube links with a base voice like mine and making it viral. Then it’s a controversy. But no, amongst us nothing is a controversy," he added.

Rana was also asked to share his opinions about Nani’s reaction to Jai Bhim’s snub. After the 69th National Awards winners were announced, Nani took to his Instagram Stories and shared, “#JaiBhim" along with a heartbroken emoji. As quoted by Pinkvilla, Rana said, “What did Nani do? Why is it controversial? It’s all your assumptions. Completely. I can like many things, you can like many things. Everybody can’t get the merit. It’s all about opinions. Everyone in this room has an opinion. So in English there is saying but I can’t say it here now. I’m sure everyone is aware."

