South Superstar Rana Daggubati made his OTT debut alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the Netflix series Rana Naidu. While the same has been creating buzz for all the right reasons, the Bahubali 2 actor talked about suffering from partial blindness and a kidney transplant in one of his recent promotional interviews for Rana Naidu.

During a chat with the Bombay Journey, Rana Daggubati expressed that he feels like a Terminator after undergoing corneal and kidney transplants. He shared, “So, I was like, ‘come on, I am still surviving and you just have to keep going. Many people can get broken because of a physical problem and even if it gets fixed, there is a certain heaviness that will still be there. I think I am one of the few guys who spoke about corneal transplant. It was also because there was a kid whose mom had lost her eye and he was very sad in terms of what it is. And I told him its not what it is. Everything has a way of it and that’s when I just told about my eye. I can’t see from my right eye, so I operate in a different view."

Earlier, Rana Daggubati had broken his silence over his health issues during a conversation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her chat show in 2022. He had said, “When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys… It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."

Speaking of Rana Naidu, the series exhibited the raw brutal take on how far a father-son relationship can go wrong, which is essayed by Rana and Venkatesh. It must be noted that both Rana and Venkatesh had a stellar supporting cast including Abhishek Bannerjee, Surveen Chawla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sushant Singh, Adithya Menon, Gaurav Chopra, and Priya Bannerjee among others. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is backed by Sunder Aaron under the banner Locomotive Global Inc.

Read all the Latest Movies News here