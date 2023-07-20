Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media To Announce New Projects At San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Telugu star Rana Daggubati is currently at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023. One of the reasons is to support his friend and Baahubali co-star Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi superhero film Project K. The film’s first look will soon be launched at the SDCC 2023. However, apart from this, Rana Daggubati also has other reasons to be in this internationally famous event. Spirit Media, the entertainment and media company founded by him, will announce new films, series and comics. In addition to a Tinkle comic based on the superhero Malayalam film Minnal Murali, the actor will debut his upcoming feature Hiranyakashyap, which will be written by Trivikram Srinivas.

The film Hiranyakashyap is based on the Amara Chitra Katha comic and tells the story of the titular demon who tries to exterminate the faith of Lord Vishnu’s followers. Rana Daggubati will be playing Hiranyakashyap in the movie and his tall and strong build will be perfect for the role of the comic-based demon. While Trivikram Srinivas will be penning the story, the director for the movie has not yet been decided and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be divulged soon. The producers of the Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, Weekend Blockbusters, have also confirmed their association with Spirit. The partnership will result in the superhero finding a place in the popular children’s digest Tinkle.

A few years back, director Gunasekhar had also announced a film titled Hiranyakashyap and wanted Rana Daggubati in the role as well. However, the project later stalled. Now that Rana has announced the project without Gunasekhar in the loop, the director has shared a cryptic tweet that fans have interpreted to be hinting towards the supposed ‘treachery’ by Rana Daggubati.

While making God the central theme of your story, you must also keep in mind that God keeps an eye on your integrity. Unethical acts will be answered through ethical means 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jc72pEsZb9— Gunasekhar (@Gunasekhar1) July 19, 2023

While he has made no direct reference to the announced film or Rana Daggubati, fans believe he has targeted the actor through this post. The film was announced by him before the release of his film Rudramadevi which also starred Rana Daggubati. The project had also attracted Fox Studios at that time before being stalled.