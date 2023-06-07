Ranbir, Alia In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan; Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbhachiya Get Relief In Drug Case

Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayan has been around on the internet for a long time. As reported the film was put on hold as the makers were not able to find an actor who can play Ravana’s role but now it looks like their search has come to an end. As per the Pinkvilla report, the director will be casting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash as the lead actors. The film is likely to go on floors in December this year.

A special NDPS Act court in Mumbai has rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) plea seeking cancellation of the bail of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiya in a drug case. V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rejected the plea last week for lack of merit, but the detailed order became available on Tuesday. The couple was arrested in November 2020 after 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) was allegedly found in their home.

Sara Ali Khan opened up on the possiblities of marrying a cricketer in a new interview. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill. While the actor and cricketer have not commented on the rumours, Sara was recently asked if she would be open to following her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s footsteps and marrying a cricketer. Sara confessed the profession doesn’t matter to her.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada was one of the most awaited movies but when it finally hit theatres in February this year, it received mixed reviews and failed to leave a mark at the box office. Now, over four months after the film’s release, it has been reported that the crew members are still waiting for their payments.

Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production has been associated with numerous Bollywood blockbusters over the years. Among the highly anticipated films under their banner, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has taken the spotlight this year. Reuniting Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after their memorable collaboration in Gully Boy (2018), this movie has generated immense excitement among fans ever since the release of its first look. Notably, this also marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after a hiatus of seven years. However, Dharma Productions has much more in store for the upcoming 12 months, promising an exciting lineup of projects.

