Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Twin Again As They Let Their Hair Down In Dubai, Pose With Fans In White; Photos

Amid busy schedules owing to their respective projects, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed together at the airport after a long time. On Thursday morning, Ranbir sported his clean shaven look almost a year after he started shooting for Animal. He posed for the paparazzi while Alia joined them. The ‘It’ couple of Bollywood is having a blast in Dubai. Daughter Raha is also accompanying them on the trip.

Recently, a picture of them with fans in Dubai surfaced on the internet. While Alia hasn’t been sharing any updates on her social media handle, another picture of them both – this time, twinning in white – has gone viral. In the picture, they can be seen at a club. While Ranbir opted for a white tee, Alia slipped into a white, floral dress, perfect for summers. This time, she kept her hair tied back in a neat bun and sported gold hoops. She didn’t have an iota of makeup on and carried a sling bag.

On Thursday, as they were leaving for Dubai, a cameraman praised Ranbir Kapoor’s clean-shaven look. Ranbir playfully asked whose look they were talking about, and when they mentioned it was him, he smiled!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been occupied with their respective films. Alia recently took off on a work trip to Brazil, where she joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the teaser launch of “Heart of Stone" as part of Netflix’s Tudum event. Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled on Saturday when a photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the Animal film team posing together, went viral on social media. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen sporting long hair and thick beard, his look for the film.