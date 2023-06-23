Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Twin In Black As They Get Spotted In Dubai; See Photos

Amid busy schedules owing to their respective projects, they were photographed together at the airport after a long time. On Thursday morning, Ranbir sported his clean shaven look almost a year after he started shooting for Animal. He posed for the paparazzi while Alia joined them. The ‘It’ couple of Bollywood is having a blast in Dubai. Daughter Raha is also accompanying them on the trip.

Now, a picture of them with a fan in Dubai has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, they can be seen twinning in black while letting their hair down at a restaurant. While Ranbir opted for black shirt (unbuttoned till the waist), Alia slipped into a strappy, black maxi dress. She kept her hair loose, her makeup minimal and carried a small crossbody bag.

On Thursday, as the duo made their way towards the departure, a paparazzo was heard praising Ranbir’s clean shaven look. “Nice look," a cameraman was said. Ranbir, in return, teased him asking whose look was being discussed. When the cameramen said that they were praising him, Ranbir smiled, as Alia joined in to ask what they thought of her look. The paparazzi not only praised her for her looks but also for the teaser of her new Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

Amid their busy schedules for upcoming projects, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been occupied with their respective films. Alia recently took off on a work trip to Brazil, where she joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the teaser launch of “Heart of Stone" as part of Netflix’s Tudum event. Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.