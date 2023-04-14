Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Step Out on 1st Wedding Anniversary, Visit Under Construction Home

We cannot believe it is already a year since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in their home in Mumbai. While we cannot wait to see how they spent their first wedding anniversary, Alia and Ranbir blessed our feeds by stepping out on Friday evening. The actors were spotted making their way to their under-construction house in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir were seen dressed in casual outfits. While Ranbir was seen wearing a light brown shirt with a pair of pants, Alia was seen wearing a white tee and a pair of pants. While they smiled for the cameras, we couldn’t help but notice Ranbir’s buffed-up physic. The actor is truly giving his all to Animal.

On April 14, 2022, Alia and Ranbir hosted a small wedding ceremony in their balcony. The couple chose to steer away from the big Indian wedding rule book and had a minimalistic-themed wedding. On their first anniversary, Alia took to her Instagram and shared unseen pictures from the proposal, haldi and wedding. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “happy day."

It was a few months after the wedding that Alia surprised fans by revealing that she is pregnant with the couple’s first baby. In November, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first daughter, Raha. The couple shared a glimpse while revealing her name but have decided to keep her identity under wraps for a while.

On the work front, Ranbir was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier this year and is currently filming for Animal. Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra and now awaits the release of her upcoming film with Karan Johar, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

