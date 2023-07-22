Ranbir Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor Watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer; Video From Theatre Goes Viral

Just like everyone else, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were also eagerly waiting for Oppenheimer. On Friday night, the two actors were spotted watching Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited movie. A video of the two from a Mumbai theatre has now surfaced online.

In the viral clip, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor can be seen sitting inside a movie hall as they watch Oppenheimer. Ranbir is seen sporting a black hoodie with a cap of the same colour. Arjun Kapoor can also be seen sitting next to him. Watch the video here:

Oppenheimer hit theatres on July 21 and is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.

News18 Showsha’s review of Oppenheimer reads, “Nolan takes us through the highs and lows of Oppenheimer’s life that not only revolve around building the bomb (which goes on to serve as a metaphor later on) but also the impact it had on him, his political view points and more. With Oppenheimer, Nolan makes a statement that humanity is capable of destroying every ounce of life with its curiosity and inventions. The statement is disturbing yet so relevant and powerful in today’s context, and will keep you thinking long after the film ends."

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he recently rapped up the shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Animal will hit theatres on December 1 and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. The film will also clash with Fukrey 3 which stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha.

Besides this, Ranbir will soon also be sharing the screen with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana. However, not much details about the movie are known as of now.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has The Lady Killer in his pipeline.