BEST HUSBAND! Ranbir Kapoor Picks Up Alia Bhatt's Slippers, Keeps Them Aside At Aditya Chopra's Home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Each time they make public appearances together, they leave everyone in complete awe. On Friday too, the two actors were snapped as they visited Aditya Chopra’s residence to offer their condolences following Pamela Chopra’s death. However, it was something else that caught everyone’s attention.

In a video that surfaced online, Alia Bhatt was seen entering Aditya Chopra’s home. She took off her slippers before entering the house. Alia was followed by her husband, Ranbir, who not only took off his shoes but also picked up Alia’s slippers and kept them aside.

Ranbir’s caring and sweet gesture was captured on camera and is now winning hearts on social media. Reacting to it, one of the fans called him ‘best husband’ whereas another user commented, “Best couple in India" and dropped a red heart emoji. “Awww Ranbir is cute," a third comment read. Watch the viral video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 last year at the former’s residence Vastu. Their wedding was lavish yet a private ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family. Earlier this month, Ranbir, who has been shooting in London for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, flew down to Mumbai to spend his first anniversary with his wife Alia.

The couple also shared the screen for the first time last year in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film was widely loved by all and fans are now eagerly waiting for the second part of the movie.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ranbir and Alia are expected to the next season of Koffee With Karan together. A report by Mid-Day claimed the same and added that Karan Johar is eager to kick off the new season with Alia and Ranbir. However, there is no official confirmation to this as of now.

