Ever since Ranbir Kapoor attained parenthood, he talks about his little princess Raha in almost all interviews. From details like changing her diaper to Raha’s first smile; the Tu Joothi Main Makkaar actor has shared it all. In his recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Ranbir shared how Alia is an ‘overstressed’ parent but called himself a ‘chill’ dad.

“I think Alia is the overstressed parent. She is very stressful. So I will have to be that little bit of a calming factor. And I feel sometimes you’re a little overprotective about children ki ‘don’t do this or that, don’t meet people’. But I feel the more you are easy with it, a human being adapts, and a human being’s immunity also gets better as they grow older. So I don’t think we should be overprotective. Then I think the baby will suffer in the future. So I’m a chill dad that way," Ranbir said.

The actor also shared his feelings when he held Raha for the first time and called it a ‘7000 stars moment’. “I got to hold her as soon as the umbilical cord was cut, and that moment will remain as a very big core memory of my life," he added.

Earlier, in another interview, Ranbir shared that he does not want his daughter to have Alia Bhatt’s personality. Explaining the reason behind the same, he called Alia a ‘loud personality’ and added that it would be ‘a daunting task’ for him to handle two girls at home with such personalities.

“I hope [Raha] looks like you. She’ll be a nicer-looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can’t have two… Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia," Ranbir told GOODTiMES.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year and welcomed their daughter in November. The couple later announced that they named her Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Tu Jhooti Main Maakkar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Next, Ranbir will be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline.

