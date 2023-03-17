Ranbir Kapoor’s recent Luv Ranjan release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been performing decently well at the box office. If things go consistently for the actor, the rom-com might just be his second consecutive hit after Brahmastra. While we all know Ranbir Kapoor shies away from social media, the actor still remains updated about the trending memes. He displays his knowledge about the same in a recent video.

On Friday, Jiosaavn shared a quirky video of Ranbir Kapoor enacting all the popular memes floating around on the internet. From the iconic Rajnikanth meme and Channa Mereya to Nana Patekar’s dialogue from Welcome ‘Control Uday Control’, the actor showcased it all by mimicking through body gestures and dialogues. However, of all the memes, the one where he enacted Alia Bhatt’s ‘Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai’ dialogue from Raazi made the fans chuckle even harder. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor claims that while he is not on social media, he is a self-certified meme expert.

Fans who were impressed by Ranbir Kapoor’s knowledge on memes were quick to react, especially the one where he enacted Alia Bhatt from Raazi. One of them commented, “The last one! Aree bhai biwi se darro apni!(with laughing and crying emojis)". Another one wrote, “Last waala achcha tha Alia!!" Someone else said, “in the last one, Ranbir Kapoor actually wanted to say Mujhse aur memes mat karwao!" A fan stated, “Cutie he is. The last one is the best!"

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar saw Ranbir Kapoor share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time and also saw him come back to the rom-com genre after a long time. News18’s review of the film reads, “What lifts Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is its cast. Ranbir as Mickey is in top form. Not only does he make the film look extremely good but he delivers a performance that makes you realise that nobody but only this Kapoor boy could pull it off with such finesse, earnestness and ease. There might not be much scope for a heavy-duty performance in a rom-com but that’s where the irony lies. Kapoor is so in his own skin that you hardly feel that he putting up a show. He’s funny and sassy and hits the ball out of the park in the emotional scenes too. Once again, he steals the show with his brooding eyes (barring the washboard abs, of course). And a special mention to his comic timing too! It would be rather sad and even unfair to his audiences if he stops doing rom-coms going ahead."

Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of his next film Animal, with Rashmika Mandanna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here