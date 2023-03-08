CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor Does Not Want Daughter Raha To Have Alia Bhatt's Personality; Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor Does Not Want Daughter Raha To Have Alia Bhatt's Personality; Here's Why

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 08:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl last year. (Photos: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl last year. (Photos: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha is currently in Kashmir with mommy Alia Bhatt as the latter is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

While Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his recent release Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, he has also been talking about his daughter Raha Kapoor very often. In a recent interview, the actor shared that he does not want his daughter to have Alia Bhatt’s personality. Explaining the reason behind the same, Ranbir called Alia a ‘loud personality’ and added that it would be ‘a daunting task’ for him to handle two girls at home with such personalities. Ranbir, therefore wants Raha to be like him - ‘more quiet and demure’.

“I hope [Raha] looks like you. She’ll be a nicer looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can’t have two… Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia," Ranbir told GOODTiMES.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with BBC, Ranbir shared that fatherhood is a phase where “nothing matters (to him) anymore and everything does, at the same time.” He added that he is afraid that the feeling and the experiences will go away. The actor further shared that the ‘love, joy and gratefulness’ he feels towards Raha, he has never felt before.

“Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally (sic),” the actor had said.

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar has finally been released. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Next, Ranbir will be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alia Bhatt
  2. bollywood
  3. Ranbir Kapoor
first published:March 08, 2023, 08:21 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 08:21 IST
Read More