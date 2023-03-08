While Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his recent release Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, he has also been talking about his daughter Raha Kapoor very often. In a recent interview, the actor shared that he does not want his daughter to have Alia Bhatt’s personality. Explaining the reason behind the same, Ranbir called Alia a ‘loud personality’ and added that it would be ‘a daunting task’ for him to handle two girls at home with such personalities. Ranbir, therefore wants Raha to be like him - ‘more quiet and demure’.

“I hope [Raha] looks like you. She’ll be a nicer looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can’t have two… Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia," Ranbir told GOODTiMES.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with BBC, Ranbir shared that fatherhood is a phase where “nothing matters (to him) anymore and everything does, at the same time.” He added that he is afraid that the feeling and the experiences will go away. The actor further shared that the ‘love, joy and gratefulness’ he feels towards Raha, he has never felt before.

“Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally (sic),” the actor had said.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar has finally been released. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Next, Ranbir will be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here