Ranbir Kapoor Fans Furious As Actor Gets Chased By a Man For a Photo, Netizens Call It 'Cheap'

A video of Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced online which has left his fans disappointed and furious. In the viral clip, an alleged fan of the actor can be seen chasing his car for taking a picture. Not just this, he even thursts his phone’s camera on Ranbir’s car and repeatedly asks for a picture. Ranbir’s driver can also be seen waving at the person, asking him to leave.

This incident has left Ranbir Kapoor’s fans disappointed. Several social media users reacted reacted to the viral clip and rged people to let actor have their privacy. “Kaisa pagal log hota hai duniya mein I swear," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Yaane itne trafic me he is without helmet riding his bike with camera in one hand n with other hand he is managing to ride his scooty..itni bhi kya aag lagi hai photo nikalane ki..n ek baar naa bol dia to itna kya zabardasti kar k pic lene ka." A third user wrote, “This is why bodyguards beat up these guys." One of the fans also called it ‘harassment’. Watch the viral video here:

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt also lashed out at the paparazzi for allegedly invading her privacy. It came after an entertainment portal clicked the actress while she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently rapped up the shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Animal will hit theatres on December 1 and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. The film will also clash with Fukrey 3 which stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha.

Besides this, Ranbir will soon also be sharing the screen with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana. However, not much details about the movie are known as of now.