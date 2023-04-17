Ranbir Kapoor Gifts Alia Bhatt THIS Bag Worth Rs 1 Million on First Anniversary?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday. On their special day, the couple was spotted at their residence in Bandra, which is currently under construction. They were looking cute in casual outfits but what caught their fans’ attention was the pink sling Alia Bhatt was carrying. It has been speculated that the bag is an anniversary gift from Ranbir. The actor was pictured holding a Chanel black shopping bag at the Mumbai airport recently. As per a report by Times Of India, Ranbir brought Alia an anniversary present from Chanel outlet in London. The speculation became stronger when, on their anniversary, Alia was seen carrying a Chanel pink quilted sling bag. But there is still no official confirmation on the same. The bag reportedly costs around $12,250, which is approximately Rs 10 lakh. The sling bag comes in a light pink base with a metallic gold finish.

On their anniversary, Alia Bhatt shared some unseen pictures with Ranbir from their wedding day. She also posted an unseen picture from the day the actor proposed to her in Kenya. One of the images captured a candid moment from their Haldi ceremony. The second picture was from their time in Masai Mara, where Ranbir proposed to Alia for marriage. Another picture captured a blissful moment between the couple. She accompanied the pictures with the caption “Happy day."

The couple also trended big time after Alia kissed on Ranbir’s cheek while he was interacting with the media on their anniversary.

Alia and Ranbir married in April last year in a very intimate ceremony at the actor’s home in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by some of their closest friends and family. In November 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Animal. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol are also part of the movie. Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film was released around Holi and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Alia, on the other hand, will star alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan Johar.

