Ranbir Kapoor Goes Shirtless, Jumps Into Ocean With Niece Samaira During Vacay, Photo Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor is holidaying with his mom Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and his niece Samaira. At the holiday, arranged in the honour of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Ranbir not only rang in her birthday but also enjoyed a much needed break. As part of his holiday, Ranbir and Samaira were seen jumping into the sea for a swim.

Riddhima’s husband, Bharat Sahni took to his Instagram Stories and shared photos from the trip. One of the photos featured Ranbir Kapoor playing in the water with Samaira by his side. Other tourists were also spotted in the frame.

On Saturday, Neetu celebrated her 65th birthday. The actress celebrated her birthday in London. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a happy family photos with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. In the caption, she wrote that she dearly missed her ‘loves’ - daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha. Alia has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the picture, Neetu can be seen in a stylish, red pantsuit, while Ranbir can be seen looking handsome in a grey suit paired with a white t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is taking a well-deserved break. The actor has had a busy year so far. He kicked off the year with the release of his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the film released in February and was a big hit. He is now preparing for the release of his second movie of the year, Animal.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of the Kabir Singh fame, Animal features Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser released recently revealed that the actor plays a blood-thirsty man. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release in December.