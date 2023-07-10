Ranbir Kapoor Grooves To Ban Thali Chali Bolo At Animal Wrap-Up Party; Video Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. While the makers have already wrapped shooting and were keen on releasing the film this August, the film got pushed for a December release, owing to multiple VFX and dubbing work. Amid all this, an old video of the actor dancing on the film sets post their schedule wrap in Punjab has gone viral.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen grooving Ban Thali Chali Bolo, while the crew hooted for him. Several other videos have gone viral. In one video, Ranbir was seen lost in the magic of Chaiyya Chaiyya, performing the steps of the song perfectly. In another, he took us back to 2013 with his performance on Dilliwali Girlfriend.

Have a look at the videos:

Besides Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on December 1, 2023.

Earlier, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Twitter handle and explained why he had to postpone the film, “Coming to the topic of why we are unable to release the film on August 11 is because of the quality. It might sound like a generic answer but it’s only the quality. I am not going to explain how the post-production work is being layered. To cut it short, I’ll give you one example, there are seven songs in the film and when those seven songs are multiplied into five languages, it becomes 35 songs. So 35 songs, different sets of lyricists, different sets of singers, it’s going to take a little more than what I actually planned for.”

He continued, “I’ve only realised this now else I wouldn’t have released the pre-teaser. Thank you for the response to that. Some of you said that it won’t be in the film but it is a cut out of the film. Coming back to the songs, the kind of lyrical that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same to all the other languages. For that, I really need to spend energy, time because when it releases in all different languages, I don’t want to give it a feeling that it is Hindi dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi dubbed Telugu film. It has to be like the regional cinema. For that we are taking time and there’s no other reason."