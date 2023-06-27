Ranbir Kapoor Has No PR, Claims Bollywood Paparazzo During AMA On Reddit; Netizens In Shock

It is safe to say that fans are quite obsessed with Bollywood stars. In the past decade, the paparazzi culture has taken things even further. People crave to witness every aspect, be it celebrity birthday bashes, movie and song launches, or behind-the-scenes shoots. To meet these demands, Bollywood photographers are providing on-the-go content. So, when former Bollywood photographer and celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani decided to an AMA session on Reddit, fans thronged the comments section with questions they have not had a chance to ask before.

One such question was about Ranbir Kapoor. One user wrote, “Hi Manav. Many of us here find it difficult to believe that Ranbir Kapoor has no PR. What’s your thought on that?" To this, Manav replied, “That’s True, never interacted with any PR related to RK, it’s always around his movie promotion that we tend to catch up frequently, rest is pretty organic as and when we spot his car at the airport."

However, not many were willing to believe it. One user wrote, “His PR has an additional task of propagating from time to time that he has no PR." Another agreed and wrote, “He has the best PR in business since they made everyone believe he doesn’t have one. Same with Shraddha. On a side note, I don’t think having a PR team is necessarily a bad thing as public image plays a huge part in someone’s success. It becomes problematic if instead of hyping themselves up, celebs use PR to bring their contemporaries down."

Manav also revealed that it is a mutual relationship between a star and the paparazzi. While paps rely on them for capturing pictures, they rely on paps for promotional activities. They also gain visibility by sharing their whereabouts. However, the scenario accounts for only 20 percent of the time, he revealed. The remaining 80 percent involves research to figure out which celebrity is filming where, upcoming movie releases, tracking birthdays and spotting them at the airport and other locations.