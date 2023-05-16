Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s Mickey In Real-Life: ‘I Have Advised…’

Ranbir Kapoor’s career graph has been on the rise. And, his recent role in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has added a new dimension to his already impressive repertoire. Playing the character of Mickey, a mastermind in the business of breaking up couples, Ranbir has won hearts yet again with his impeccable portrayal. But has he ever played the role of a relationship saboteur in real life?

Well, in a recent interview with Netflix, Ranbir spilled the beans and confessed to having given advice to friends who wanted to break up in school. “I mean I am sure that I have advised some friends who want to kind of get out of relationships in school and all. You just have to be honest if you aren’t in love with someone or if you are falling in love with somebody else. But I have not devised a plan,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor’s candid confessions are always a treat for his fans, and his recent appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show What Women Want Season 4 was no different. In a similar situation, when asked if he had ever been a ‘makkar’ in a relationship, Ranbir Kapoor didn’t shy away from admitting that he had been guilty of it in the past. “Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older you realise the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful,” he said.

top videos

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar features Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead role. Shraddha Kapoor portrays a strong, independent woman who falls prey to Mickey’s schemes. The film explores the theme of trust and deception in relationships and the consequences that follow. The movie also boasts of a talented supporting cast that includes actors like Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, who add their own charm to the narrative.

Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll with back-to-back 100 crore films, and now, he is all set to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is a gangster drama that is generating a lot of buzz among the audience. The principal shoot of the film has already been completed, and the team is now gearing up for a final 12-day schedule in Mumbai before wrapping up the movie. Apart from that, the movie which stars Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal role, is slated to release on August 11.