Ranbir Kapoor Picks Shah Rukh Khan To Babysit His, Alia Bhatt's Daughter, Says 'All He Has To Do...'

Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor last year. The proud parents named her Raha. While Alia is yet to reveal her baby girl to the world, the actress did share a couple of glimpses of the little one. Earlier last month, the actress shared an adorable photo of Ranbir baby sitting their baby girl.

Recently, a video went viral where Ranbir Kapoor opened up on his experience of babysitting his daughter, Raha Kapoor. Surprisingly, Ranbir doesn’t mention himself or Alia taking care of their child. Instead, he selects someone from the film industry who he believes would be the ideal babysitter for his daughter.

That person happens to be none other than Shah Rukh Khan. During the promotional event for the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir was asked to name an actor who would be the perfect babysitter for his daughter. Without thinking much, Ranbir shared, “I think Shah Rukh Khan will be a great babysitter. All he has to do is this (gesturing his signature open arms pose) and I am sure Raha will be very happy to see him doing that.”

Recently, Alia Bhatt received the Entertainment Leader of the Year at the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai. At the event, the actress shared, “My first love has been the movies, but my biggest blockbuster has been my daughter that came at the end of the year. I most definitely will say that after having a baby my priorities have changed. My first priority will always be my baby. Today I am here, and my husband is babysitting at home, you know. So I have that support. I feel very grateful and proud to say that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.