Ranbir Kapoor Plants A Kiss On Sister Karisma Kapoor's Cheeks, Alia Bhatt Holds Her Close; NYC Pic Goes Viral

Just a few days ago, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, at Mumbai Airport, all set to jet off on a journey to an undisclosed location. They didn’t reveal where they were off to. Social media was abuzz with speculations, and fans turned into detectives, attempting to unravel the mystery of their gateway! But only a few days back, Alia Bhatt shared a breathtaking view, from her stay in New York. She captioned it with “This view".

Not only this, a fan page named ranbirkapooruniverse shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with some fans at their date night in New York. Now, it is Ranbir’s cousin, Karisma Kapoor who has shared a heartwarming picture with the couple in New York.

In the photo, Ranbir can be seen wearing a black pullover and a matching black beanie, matching Alia, who also opted for an all-black outfit. Karisma, on the other hand, looked stunning in a blue shirt paired elegantly with a black blazer. She opted for gold hoop earrings and chose to keep her makeup understated. In the pic, Ranbir can be seen planting a kiss on Karisma’s cheek, as Alia, too, holds her close. Check out the photo here:

Karisma has been vacationing in New York and sharing solo photos from her gateway. A few days ago, Ranbir and Alia were caught dining at a restaurant in NYC with some friends. Alia Bhatt had her back to the camera and Ranbir Kapoor sported a black shirt. He was engaged in a conversation with a woman across from him, dressed in a black jacket with a fresh haircut. In another photo shared by a fan page, Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking a selfie with a fan while wearing a black beanie.

Ranbir just wrapped up the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal, while Alia will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.