Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Neetu Caught Him Smoking and Thought He Was Doing Drugs, Says 'I Begged For...'
Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 13:31 IST

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the time his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor caught him with a cigarette in his hand.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently recalled the time his mother Neetu Kapoor caught him smoking. The actor sat down with RJ Siddharth Kannan to discuss his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. During the interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to name the one person he has lied to the most. To this, he said, “I’ve lied to my mother the most. I used to get smacked a lot, I was very naughty. I’m a changed man now."

When asked what lie got him into trouble, Ranbir said, “When I first smoked a cigarette, my mother found out… It was a very dark time in my life. It was a dark moment, I haven’t seen my mother feeling so devastated. She thought I was doing heroin." He went on to say that he did not try to persuade her that he would stop doing it. “Of course, you feel bad. I apologised profusely, and I begged for forgiveness. But eventually, I guess, parents also give up," Ranbir mentioned.

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about his daughter Raha. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, Raha in November 2022. Ranbir Kapoor loves being a father and is determined to raise her kid to be a “sneakerhead" like him.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is off to a good start. On its first day, the Luv Ranjan-directed film grossed Rs 15.73 crore. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has become the second-highest day-one grosser of the year.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles. Kartik Aaryan also makes a brief appearance in the film. The plot revolves around a boy who falls in love with a girl, but she only pretends to love him. The boy then realises it and decides to take revenge on her. The movie has been garnering rave reviews from fans and critics.

