Ranbir Kapoor REPLACED John Abraham In Rockstar; Imtiaz Ali Says 'I Modified The Character...'

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Rockstar is frequently considered as one of his finest performances in his acting career. However, not many are aware that the role of Jordan was initially supposed to be played by John Abraham, years before Ranbir got involved in the project. In a recent virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir disclosed that when Imtiaz Ali first approached him for a film, it was not Rockstar, but a movie related to “marketing." Ranbir recounted a humorous incident and shared that he had heard that John Abraham was initially going to be a part of Rockstar before he became an actor, but the project was put on hold for an unknown reason.

Ranbir revealed that he reminded Imtiaz of Rockstar and on being asked about it, he said, “So he said that the guy who wrote the story for Rockstar, he himself wanted to direct and act in it so for that reason he did not make the film. Anyway we decided to part ways and three months later, he told me that he spoke that guy. So that’s how Rockstar happened.”

During the same interview, Imtiaz Ali had stated that he chose to replace John Abraham because his new iteration of the protagonist was much younger. Imtiaz said that when he resumed working on the film after the first attempt, he modified the character. “When I took up the film again after the first attempt, I changed the character. I had started off with John, but now, as the story has changed, he was not required. The protagonist is now a Jat from Delhi, and much younger than the previous character,” he shared.

Rockstar, which was one of the biggest hits of 2011, also starred Nargis Fakhri.

