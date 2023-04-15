Ranbir Kapoor Resumes Work After Spending 1st Anniversary With Alia Bhatt, Fans Call Him 'Husband Goals'

On April 14, 2023, Bollywood’s most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their first marriage anniversary. From Neetu Kapoor to others many took to their Instagram handle and wished them. Alia also shared unseen pictures from their wedding on the joyous occasion. And today, Ranbir was spotted at the airport leaving the city for a shooting schedule.

In the video, which was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, we can see the Animal actor is looking handsome as he dons a charcoal grey colour hoodie and pants. He walks out of his car and poses for the shutterbugs. He was spotted with a beard look. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Coming back to Alia Bhatt’s post, it features their Haldi ceremony to their dreamy proposal. After the adorable post, the couple was also spotted in the city on Friday visiting the construction site of their new house.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April last year. They got married in the presence of a few friends and family members at Ranbir’s home. It is worth mentioning here that just a month after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by announcing pregnancy news on social media. They welcomed their first child, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Till now, the couple has not revealed her face and even asked shutterbugs not to click any pictures of her.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. And Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She is all set to make her international Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

