Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Was 'Very Good' With Alia Bhatt in Labour Room, Rates Himself on a Scale of 10

Ranbir Kapoor has recalled his labour room experience with his wife Alia Bhatt during the birth of their daughter Raha and gave himself “7 stars” as a dad. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor recently got candid with his cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her talk show What Women Want. On the YouTube chat show, the star revealed that he was “very good” in the labour room at the time of his daughter Raha’s birth. Not just that but Ranbir even revealed that he stayed in the hospital for a week ahead of Raha’s birth. Ranbir claimed the moment to be “magical” when Alia held their daughter close to her neck and chest, right after the umbilical cord was cut.

During their conversation, Kareena asked Ranbir about his labour room experience and even urged him to rate it. Kareena was heard saying, “So, labour room experience. I think 7 stars, right?” Responding to the Laal Singh Chaddha actress, Ranbir said, “Yeah, I was very good, like, I was with her you know.” Continuing, Ranbir revealed that two to three months before Raha’s birth he took leave from work so that he could be around Alia. Ranbir added, “I had taken a sabbatical from work for like 2-3 months prior to her delivery. You know I stayed in the hospital for a week.” Listening to this, Kareena gave him the tag of a “lovely husband,” as she revealed that Saif Ali Khan didn’t stay that long with her in the hospital.

Going ahead, Ranbir rated himself with a 7 star for both being a dad and his emotions at the time he received the pregnancy news. Talking about how he felt after holding his daughter for the first time, Ranbir Kapoor said that it was such a “magical moment” for him that the moment has been ‘etched in his core memory forever’. Ranbir said, “I got the opportunity to hold her the moment she was born after her umbilical cord was cut and that moment will be etched in the core memory of my life. To witness her and Alia together for the first time when Alia held her close to her neck and chest - that was also a very magical moment for me.”

Ranbir even expressed how he, along with Alia, experienced sleepless nights for at least the two initial months. And he blamed it on their “excitement” of having their first child sleeping between them in bed. He said because of this both Ranbir and Alia were “alert even with just a little bit of movement.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy apart from Ranbir also features Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia. The movie continues to make waves at the box office and after Day 11, it entered the 100 crore club.

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is 100 NOT OUT… The SECOND CENTURY [Nett BOC] of 2023, after #Pathaan… Biz jumps on [second] Sat, with national chains witnessing EXCELLENT GROWTH [Fri 1.96 cr, Sat 3.41 cr]… [Week 2] Sat 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 101.98 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/Un4QNJ4aY7— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023

On the other hand, Ranbir will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The multi-starrer movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others.

