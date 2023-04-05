Ranbir Kapoor Reveals BIG Secret About Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur, Says 'Saif Told Me...'

The internet cannot get enough of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. From his day out with parents to cutesy interactions with the paps – Taimur has steadily made his way into the hearts of netizens. Only recently, during an interaction on Kareena’s show What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor dropped a little secret regarding the little boy.

Ranbir said, “Saif told me a great story. Saif said when Taimur comes from School, the first he says, ‘Abba kaha hai’. The person answers and then he says, ‘Jeh kaha hai’. The person answers and then he asks ‘Ammi Kaha hai’." To which, Kareena says, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. He’s like, okay, now, what’s happening? That’s so mean, but whatever! I love both my kids equally."

Kareena keeps sharing cutesy moments with her sons – Taimur and Jeh – on her Instagram account. From adorable family pictures to little Jeh interrupting Kareena’s yoga time – Kareena keeps her fans updated with the shenanigans of her little munchkins. Recently, the Pataudi begum went on a family trip to Kenya and shared beautiful pictures from Masai Mara.

Looking comfy in hoodies, Jeh and Taimur looked cute clutching mom and dad’s arms as they made their way back from Africa. “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023…," Kareena captioned the heartwarming picture.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s untitled film, and Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X, while Saif will be seen in the multilingual period saga Adipurush.

