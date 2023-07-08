Ranbir Kapoor Rings In Mom Neetu Kapoor's Birthday in London, Alia Bhatt Reacts To Heartening Family Photo

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Thursday as he made his way to London to surprise his mother, Neetu Kapoor, for her birthday. He requested the paparazzi to wait a day before posting his photos and videos to keep the surprise intact. Neetu, who is currently in London, turns 65 on July 8.

The veteran actress posted a photo on Instagram capturing her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. In the caption, she wrote that she dearly missed her ‘loves’ - daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha. In the picture, Neetu can be seen in a stylish, red pantsuit, while Ranbir can be seen looking handsome in a grey suit paired with a white t-shirt. Check out the picture here:

Taking to the caption, Neetu wrote, Beautiful cherished day ❤️😍 missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii

Alia Bhatt wasted no time in showing her affection. She showered the post with heart emojis and left a comment saying, “Love you." Currently caught up with the promotions of Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,"in which she shares the screen with Ranveer Singh, Alia remains busy in Mumbai.

Alia, too, took to Instagram to post a birthday note for her mother-in-law. “Happy birthday, queen," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone is all set to release on August 11. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot for the same. The makers had already unveiled the trailer at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil and the buzz around the same is slowly building up as we inch forward towards the release date.

On the other hand, days after superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film and it looks promising. The film is slated to release on July 28, 2023.