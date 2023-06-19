CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranbir Kapoor Rocks Long Hair Look, Rashmika Stuns In Blue In Leaked Photos From Animal Shoot
Ranbir Kapoor Rocks Long Hair Look, Rashmika Stuns In Blue In Leaked Photos From Animal Shoot

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 16:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (Photo: Twitter)

Animal is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen. It will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal is one of the most awaited movies. It is for the first time that these two superstars will be sharing the screen. While fans are already eagerly waiting for the film, the recently leaked shooting pictures have taken the excitement to another level.

Several photos of Ranbir and Rashmika from the sets of Animal have gone viral on social media. In the click, the two actors can be seen posing with the crew of their movie. Ranbir looks dashing with long hair and a beard. On the other hand, Rashmika sported a blue attire and looked simple yet prettiest. She can also be seen donning a bindi and a mangalsutra. Film’s director Sandeep Reddy Venga can also be spotted in the photo.

Reacting to the picture, one of the fans wrote, “Now I am really Excited for this bang dhamaka flim #animal". Several other users also dropped red heart emojis in the caption while sharing the photo on their respective social media handles.

Animal is also the first time that Ranbir joins hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will also be be Sandeep’s second Bollywood film. He previously made his Hindi film debut with the remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh.

Besides Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

first published:June 19, 2023, 16:29 IST
