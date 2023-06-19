Ranbir Kapoor Rocks Long Hair Look, Rashmika Stuns In Blue In Leaked Photos From Animal Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal is one of the most awaited movies. It is for the first time that these two superstars will be sharing the screen. While fans are already eagerly waiting for the film, the recently leaked shooting pictures have taken the excitement to another level.

Several photos of Ranbir and Rashmika from the sets of Animal have gone viral on social media. In the click, the two actors can be seen posing with the crew of their movie. Ranbir looks dashing with long hair and a beard. On the other hand, Rashmika sported a blue attire and looked simple yet prettiest. She can also be seen donning a bindi and a mangalsutra. Film’s director Sandeep Reddy Venga can also be spotted in the photo.

Reacting to the picture, one of the fans wrote, “Now I am really Excited for this bang dhamaka flim #animal". Several other users also dropped red heart emojis in the caption while sharing the photo on their respective social media handles.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal ✨#RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandanna #Animal pic.twitter.com/nSW1uTe691— Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 18, 2023

Woww Pyaari smile @iamRashmika mam mangalsutra bindi perfect wife look ~ Punjabi bahu♥️Now I am really Excited for this bang dhamaka flim #animal #Ranvirkapoor swag time #rashmikamandanna pic.twitter.com/5CvB9DFtkp — Rashmika Bengali Fc (@rash_nisha) June 18, 2023

Animal is also the first time that Ranbir joins hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will also be be Sandeep’s second Bollywood film. He previously made his Hindi film debut with the remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh.

Besides Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 11, 2023.