Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly a power couple in tinsel town. Right from their intimate wedding to the announcement of their pregnancy and then eventually becoming parents to daughter Raha, the talented and adorable duo continues to make headlines. Following that trajectory, Ranbir Kapoor recently graced Kareena Kapoor’s chat show ‘What Women Want’ where he revealed if he would stay up and fight Alia or would prefer sleeping over it.

Ranbir revealed that he believes in sleeping over it and then picking it up the next morning. “I am the sleep-over-it kind of a guy. Let’s just sleep over it and pick it up in the morning because by then see.. kya hota he ki (what happens is) when a couple fights sometimes to hurt the other person lot of things are said for effect and you don’t really mean it and the other person thinks that you are coming from a place of something so that person takes those 3-4 words and it stays with that person and then you have to clarify it… So it always comes in the heat of the moment so I always believe that if there is a fight I can just kind of take some space," he explained.

Impressed by his response, Kareena Kapoor humorously suggests that Ranbir Kapoor has come prepared with the answers since he is coming across as very sensible. However, Ranbir further added, “I think space is great and also Alia is somebody… she’s a lawyer so if she feels that she’s wronged she will not let go until she makes her point clear. And I am the guy who has no ego.. I don’t have self-respect also. I am very happy saying sorry even if I am in the right or wrong but I like that space. I like the concept of space."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Next, Ranbir will be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline.

