Ranbir Kapoor Shares His Mantra On Staying Sane During Ups And Downs, 'You Turn Around To Your Family'

Ranbir Kapoor had a glorious 2022 but with a minor hiccup. After Sanju, the actor made a comeback with Shamshera but that couldn’t leave a mark at the box office. However, the same cannot be said about his other two films i.e.Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One Shiva and Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is now looking forward to another big release with Animal. In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared his Manta to deal with ups and downs in Bollywood.

During a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Ranbir Kapoor quipped about maintaining his sanity in the unpredictable box office scenarios. He shared, “Such ups and downs come in every individual’s life. You turn around to your family mostly depending on your loved ones. Sometimes, you become people’s strength. There were times when I had to be the strength for my family. It’s not because I’m born in a film family. I know in this industry what is success and failure for an actor. If my film is not releasing, I don’t lose patience. I love acting and the daily process of going to work. Simple life, simple relationship, and just love your work."

The actor who became a doting father to daughter Raha also disclosed how his attitude towards parents changed after he became a parent himself. He stated, “Suddenly, I guess when you become a parent, your respect towards your parents also increases. I think my upbringing and the value system instilled by my parents, I will carry that in my children. It’s a lifetime commitment. You aren’t qualified but will become qualified."

Speaking about his equations with late father Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Papa was very strict, but he was wonderful. It was because of him I got exposure to the world. He was the one who sent me abroad for further education thus I have received a huge learning both practical and education wise. Thanks to dad, I could learn the worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously."

The Sanju actor also revealed that if had to give one advice to his younger self, what it would be. Ranbir said, “I will tell him to spend more time with his father."

Ranbir Kapoor also recalled that Rishi Kapoor was very religious and those values had been passed down upon him as well, “I’m an intense human being and I believe in God. My father was very religious and pious. He would pray twice a day. While travelling by car, whenever he saw any small mandir, he would say, ‘jai’. Such things are instilled in you from your childhood days so you carry these traditions forward. We love our traditions, love our Gods and I’m like that only. I’m intense, but my personality is very chilled out," he explained.

Weighing upon taking out for himself after juggling multiple roles of being an actor, father, son and husband, Ranbir Kapoor concluded, “You feel overall you are doing better. But life is such that it is never going to be perfect. I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband, or a brother. But I think I have the desire to be better and that’s important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track."

