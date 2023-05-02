Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Hours After Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Debut, Beats the Heat In Uber Cool Casuals

While Alia Bhatt taking her baby steps to international recognition by walking the MET Gala 2023 red carpet, her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy back home. The Tu Jhooti Main Makkar star was recently out and about in Mumbai by the paparazzi.

The actor looked uber cool in his casual attire. Ranbir opted for a simple white colour tee paired with blue colour jeans. He also wore a red colour cap and pose for the shutterbugs while sitting in the car.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy on the work front but are also making time to check the progress of their under-construction house. In November, after Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, it was reported that the family would move into the new house in Bandra. However, as the construction is still underway, Ranbir and Alia continue to live with Raha at his home, Vastu, where they got married in April.

Reports claim that Neetu will be living with the couple on the lower floors, while Ranbir and Alia will stay with their daughter Raha on one of the floors. However, nothing has been confirmed by the couple or their team.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor, “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something.”

