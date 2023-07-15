CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranbir Kapoor Teams Up With Kids Once Again, This Time For An Ad Shoot; See Photos
Ranbir Kapoor Teams Up With Kids Once Again, This Time For An Ad Shoot; See Photos

Before this, Ranbir Kapoor had a blast shooting with kids in the 2011 film Chillar Party. Looks like, he's a natural when it comes to charming young co-stars!

When in 2011, Ranbir Kapoor took on the role of a tapori (hoodlum) version of himself in a promotional video for the children’s film Chillar Party, directed by Vikas Bahl. The item song, with its Mumbai essence, catchy street instruments, and local dialect, had everyone grooving. Ranbir, after falling in love with the film, had agreed to do the item song for the kids, and he had a blast imbibing their moves and bonding with them on set. Cut to 2018, he once again featured in an ad for an e-commerce brand alongside kids. And now, in 2023, Ranbir has shot for an ad with kids again for a pen brand and the pictures are going viral on the internet. The actor himself embraced parenthood when he and wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, a video of Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced online which has left his fans disappointed and furious. In the viral clip, an alleged fan of the actor can be seen chasing his car for taking a picture. Not just this, he even thursts his phone’s camera on Ranbir’s car and repeatedly asks for a picture. Ranbir’s driver can also be seen waving at the person, asking him to leave. Several social media users reacted reacted to the viral clip and urged people to let actor have their privacy.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently rapped up the shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Animal will hit theatres on December 1 and will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. That apart, reports are rife that Ranbir will soon also be sharing the screen with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana.

