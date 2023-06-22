Ranbir Kapoor Teases Paps As He Heads To Dubai With Alia Bhatt, Actress Makes Special Request; Watch

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 10:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen leaving for Dubai on Thursday morning with their daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are off on a trip. The couple, who has been busy with their respective projects, were photographed together at the airport after a long time and they are reportedly headed to Dubai together. On Thursday morning, Ranbir debut his clean shaven look for the paparazzi while Alia joined them. The actor was greeted with much praise.

A paparazzo was heard praising Ranbir’s look. “Nice look," a cameraman was heard saying. Ranbir in return teased him asking whose look was being discussed. When the cameramen said that they were praising him. While Ranbir smiled, Alia teasingly joined in to ask what about her looks. The paparazzi not only praised her for her looks but also for the teaser of her new Hollywood film Heart of Stone.

While the couple happily posed for the cameras, Alia made a request to the media gathered at the airport to not turn their cameras away since they were going to carry their daughter Raha out of the car.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy with their upcoming films. Alia recently took a work trip to Brazil, where she participated in the teaser launch of Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The teaser was launched as part of Netflix’s Tudum event.

While the trailer received great reactions from her fans, some of them were disappointed about the lack of screen time given to her. In an interview with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt addressed such concerns. She explained, “Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen).I am not worried about it because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently wrapped the shoot of Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

