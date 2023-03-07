Ranbir Kapoor Tells Indian Idol's Rishi Singh He Can't Take His Name, Says ‘Apka Naam Mujhe Mere Father…’

Ranbir Kapoor witnessed several life changes in the last three years of his life. He lost his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020 after his year-long battle with cancer despite his returning to India after getting better. He was shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra at the time of his cancer treatment. The actor has huge respect for his dad, and we found a testimony of the same in a video, from his appearance on Indian Idol 13 sets.

Ranbir, who is all set for his first 2023 release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which hits the theaters on Holi, visited Indian Idol 13 sets for the promotion of the film. In a video posted on Sony TV’s Official Instagram handle, Ranbir is seen having a conversation with singer Rishi Singh as he requested him to sing 3 of his songs. But before that, Ranbir said one such thing, in memory of his father, which melt everyone’s heart. He tells Rishi, “Main aapka naam nahi le sakta, kyunki aapka naam mujhe mere father ki yaad dilata hai. (I can’t take your name because it reminds me of my father) I would like to call you Singh Saab Ayodhya wale." Post this, Ranbir asks Rishi to sing 3 of his songs including - Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Naadan Parindey.

Take a look at the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up on how suddenly losing his father Rishi Kapoor to Cancer in 2020 made him see life in a new perspective. In an interview to PTI, Ranbir said, “The biggest thing that happens in an individual’s life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something… Especially when you’re nearing your 40s, that’s the time when something like this usually happens… Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life.”

He further added that life is full of ups and down and we as individuals constantly keep evolving. He added, “Lot of good things and bad things come out of it… I have been blessed with a baby girl. I’ve been blessed to have married Alia last year. There have been ups and downs… But that’s life, right?”

Emotionally, the passing away of his father also had a huge impact on his craft and something that he is processing and will continue to do so. He said, “It does affect you as an artist, but I guess one can’t tell it right away. Maybe after a couple of years… When my father was suffering from cancer and was going through his treatment, I was working on Brahmastra and Shamshera at that time.When I see Brahmastra now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see and I get reminded of moments… like ‘Oh! At this time, he was having chemotherapy or he was on a ventilator…’ But how it helps you, I won’t really realise it for a couple of years.”

Meanhwile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor which will be released on March 8. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deal in pivotal roles.

